WATERLOO — Celebrate Sisterhood Ministries will host the Women’s Empowerment Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E. Fourth St.
Theme is “I’m Living My Best Life Through Christ!” The Rev. Janet Johnson of the Wayman AME Church in Minneapolis will be the keynote speaker.
There will be vendors selling a variety of items.
The $15 registration fee includes lunch. For more information or to sign up, call 493-4970.
Organ recital series begins
WAVERLY — Organist Trevis Young, a 2007 Wartburg College graduate, will be featured at the college’s first Bach’s Lunch organ series recital of the 2018-19 season on Sept. 14.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Young in the Chapel Commons.
Young, accompanist for the Notre Dame Children’s Choir in Notre Dame, Ind., also serves as director of music at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and choir director at Bethany Lutheran Church in La Porte, Ind. Previously, he was principal accompanist for the choral department at Clemson University and director of music for Clemson United Methodist Church in Clemson, S.C.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.
Greene church festival slated
GREENE — St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greene will host its Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
There will be a family-style turkey dinner, with carry-outs available.
A raffle drawing is set for 12:30 p.m.; the prize is a hand-crafted grandfather clock made by Monsignor Walter Brunkan. Another of Brunkan’s clocks will be up for a live auction at 1 p.m.
The event is handicap accessible.
Hospice event at George Wyth
WATERLOO — The Compassus hospice program serving Cedar Falls and the surrounding areas will host a remembrance gathering at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at George Wyth State Park Lodge, 3659 Wyth Road.
The event is to honor patients and other community members who have died and bring comfort to their loved ones.
For more information or to RSVP, call Paul Rathke at 362-2500 or email Paul.Rathke@compassus.com.
Stars, Stripes 5K set Sept. 15
GILBERTVILLE — A Stars and Stripes 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 15 will benefit the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
The event starts at 8 a.m. at 415 16th Ave.
One of the organizers is Columbus High School senior Taylor Hogan. Her grandfather was a POW in the Korean War.
For information, contact Hogan at 19thhogan@cvcatholic.org or Amy Weston at aletringer055@hotmail.com.
DAR group to meet Sept. 15
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
The program will be a report on the DAR schools by member Deb Crawford. Hostess is Barb Gregersen.
The DAR is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. For help with research, email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com.
Norway featured at folk concert
DECORAH — Traditional folk music from the region of Telemark, Norway, plus ballads of the Middle Ages, will be featured at a concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Vesterheim Museum’s Bethania Church.
Cost for the “Treasures Left Behind” concert is $10 at the door.
Arna Rennan (voice), Loretta Kelley (hardanger fiddle), and Georganne Hunter (Gaelic harp) will bring music and stories of Norway to life.
Church to mark its anniversary
WATERLOO — Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ, 307 Shilliam Ave., will celebrate its church anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Ed Ollie of Des Moines’ God’s House of Power COGIC will speak, and his choir will provide special music.
