CEDAR FALLS — Riverview Conference Center will take part in the “Going Beyond” simulcast with Priscilla Shirer from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27.
Along with Shirer, a Bible teacher, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship via simulcast.
Presented by a Nashville-based publishing company, LifeWay Christian Resources, the simulcast brings women together for a day of biblical teaching, prayer and worship.
Tickets are $35 (includes lunch) if purchased by Monday.
For more information, go to riverviewministries.com or call 268-0787.
Hymn Festival set at CF church
CEDAR FALLS — Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 902 Bluff St., will host a Hymn Festival at 3 p.m. April 28.
Primary organist for the service is Vicar Nathan Wille, SPC. Wille, from Williamsburg, is studying for the ministry at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., and is concluding his year of vicarage at Our Redeemer Lutheran and Peace Lutheran, Shell Rock.
Organist Roxann List, choir music and soloists also will be featured.
The public is welcome. For more information, call the church at 266-2509.
Buddhism topic of HCC program
WATERLOO — Robert Steed will speak on Buddhism in a talk from 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 28 at Hawkeye Community College, Blackhawk 252.
Part of the “Knowing Your Neighbors” program, Steed’s lecture is sponsored by the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council. It had to be rescheduled from February due to weather.
The free educational program explains the importance of community, social practices and ritual in Buddhism. An animated, well-informed lecturer, Steed has a doctorate in religious studies, focused on Chinese religions, from the University of Iowa. He is an associate professor of humanities at HCC.
The interfaith Buddhism program will include discussion of Buddhist-themed art by University of Northern Iowa art students Deo Kumar Rai Langli and Roshan Suba, and Hawkeye art student Khadga Tamang. Visiting children will have an opportunity to create their own Buddhist art by coloring pages depicting scenes from the life of Buddha.
Dorian Choral Retreat slated
DECORAH — The Dorian Choral Retreat, now in its second year, will be hosted this summer at Luther College June 28-30.
This event is available to all who are interested and at least 19 years of age. There is a fee of $125 with no on-campus housing over the course of the retreat, or $175 for a single, air-conditioned room Friday and Saturday night on campus.
A $10 discount is offered to people who are coming with a roommate. Registration for the event can be found at https://www.luther.edu/music/dorian/summer-camps/adult-dorian/enroll.
The Dorian Choral Retreat is ideal for Luther alumni, music educators, church musicians, career musicians and people who love to sing.
Style show set at parish center
WATERLOO — Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Castile 49, will celebrate spring with the annual luncheon and style show at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Parish Center.
There will be new spring fashions by Christopher and Banks, plus prizes.
Tickets are $12, available at the door, and doors open at 11 a.m.
Walk for Wishes 5K event slated
CEDAR FALLS — The Make-A-Wish Iowa Cedar Valley Committee will sponsor the annual Walk for Wishes 5K event on April 27 at Gateway Park.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the run/walk starting at 9:30 a.m.
People can dress up in a favorite superhero costume and meet representatives from the University of Northern Iowa dance team, the UNI women’s basketball team, the Derby Divas and Tommy Hawk from the Waterloo Blackhawks hockey team.
There will be face painting, life-sized games, balloon making and more.
Registration for the event is $30, which includes a T-shirt. Sign up at www.iowa.wish.org.
Packet pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. April 26 at the Runner’s Flat.
UNI art show begins April 29
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present a bachelor of fine arts group exhibition along with a master of arts group exhibition from April 29 through May 11.
An opening reception will start at 7 p.m. April 29 in the south lobby of the Kamerick Art Building.
All events are free and open to the public.
