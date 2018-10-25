WATERLOO — Covenant Wellness Center will host a women’s self-defense class Tuesday.
This class is designed to introduce females 16 and older to a variety of techniques to help defend against unprovoked attacks.
Cost is $20 for the general public, $10 for Wheaton associates and family members and $5 for Covenant Wellness members.
For more information or to register, call Merriam Lake at 272-2284.
Trunk or Treat
set in Shell Rock
SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Community Development Corp. will have a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Shell Rock swimming pool’s parking lot.
Visitors can trick or treat and enjoy cocoa and popcorn. There will be information on the new pool, and people are welcome to bring their vehicles and hand out candy.
On Nov. 27, there will be a public meeting where people can learn about the project and ask questions to committee members from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Shell Rock’s Boyd Building.
Support group
meets Thursday
WAVERLY -- The monthly breastfeeding support group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Carstensen-Gruben Room at Waverly Health Center.
The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.
This support group is free, and registration is not required.
Professor's work
will be featured
WAVERLY -- The work of Peter Goche, an assistant professor in architecture at Iowa State University, will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar Art Gallery beginning Monday.
"(OUT THERE) in Here: Surface Tension and the Spatial Apparatus" will run through Dec. 9. An opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2, with a gallery talk featuring Goche at 7 p.m.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lions Club meets
at noon Monday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Lions Club will meet at noon Monday at Windridge on the south campus of the Western Home Communities.
Roark Horn, executive director of School Administrators of Iowa, will speak.
Guests are always welcome at Lions Club meetings. Contact Rich Congdon at 266-8123.
AMVETS host
chili cook-off
EVANSDALE -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls and the Evansdale AMVETS will host the second annual Red Kettle Chili Cook-Off at the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
This event marks the beginning of the annual Salvation Army Christmas Campaign in the Cedar Valley.
Open to the public, a $5 ticket purchases all-you-can eat chili, cornbread and dessert. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo, or at the AMVETS Post 31 in Evansdale. People also can purchase tickets the day of the event.
Celebrity judges will evaluate the chili.
Cedar Valley residents are invited to enter a crock-pot full of their special chili recipe in the competition. Competitors will need to prepare their chili at the AMVETS at 706 Colleen Ave.
Those who wish to enter the chili contest need to sign up at either the Post 31 or the Salvation Army by Oct. 29. Prizes will be awarded to each category.
The Red Kettle Campaign -- the largest single source of funding for the organization -- has a local Christmas campaign goal of $631,000 this year.
Humane Society
offers discounts
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society is partnering with Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids to offer the public reduced cost spay and neuter surgeries.
Surgery prices include: dog spay - $80, dog neuter - $65, cat spay or neuter - $40, and feral or barn cat spay or neuter - $35.
The offer is by appointment only. Call 232-6887 to reserve a spot. Free transportation is available Nov. 5 from Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo to Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids.
