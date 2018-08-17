SHELL ROCK — A Shell Rock all-school reunion will be Sunday, beginning at noon with a potluck at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
People should bring a dish to share and table service. Drinks are provided.
Anyone who has ever attended school or taught in Shell Rock is welcome and encouraged to attend. Feel free to bring any memorabilia.
Rummage sale set to help vets
WATERLOO — Americans for Independent Living will have a fundraising rummage sale this month to help veterans in need.
The sale is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 and Aug. 31; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 310 Upland Drive.
There will be clothes and shoes, furniture, books, knickknacks, crafts, bedding, china and more.
AMVETS host steak supper
EVANSDALE — Evansdale AMVETS will host a steak supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The post is at 706 Colleen Ave.
ATV youth safety training slated
MANCHESTER — There will be an ATV youth safety training course at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bailys Ford County Park, south of Manchester on County Road D5X.
ATV riders between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible to attend if they have taken and passed an ATV education course and can present an education certificate when riding on public land, ice and designated trails and riding areas.
Participants who complete the safety training course will be given the Iowa DNR youth safety certification.
There will be a classroom and riding component to the class and will last from 4 to 6 hours. The safety classes are taught by DNR-certified ATV education instructors.
Cost is $25; lunch will be provided. To sign up, call Jim Willey at (563) 920-0911.
