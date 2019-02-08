WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will be meet Feb. 19 in the Friendship Village dining room, 600 Park Lane.
The program will start at 11 a.m. Noel Anderson, planning and development director for the city of Waterloo, will speak about some of the plans that are in the works for Waterloo.
People should arrive a little earlier to register and pay $8.50 for lunch. Make reservations at 235-7054 before Monday.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are welcome to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
Luther lecture set for Thursday
DECORAH — The Rev. Mike Blair will present a lecture on the topic of “The Evolution of Young Adult Spirituality” at the Emeriti Colloquium at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Mott Room of the Dahl Centennial Union on the Luther College campus.
Blair’s lecture will focus on the spirituality of young adults and will share his reflections on ministry with Luther students through the years he has served with Luther.
In addition to Luther, Blair has served as a campus pastor at Augustana College, Rock Island, and as associate pastor at First Lutheran Church in Freeport, Ill.
He currently serves as director for the Grace Institute of Spiritual Formation and on the Candidacy Committee of the Northeastern Iowa Synod.
Music teachers meet Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association meet Saturday at the Cedar Falls West Music.
Business meeting will begin at 9 a.m., with the program at 9:30 a.m. Piano students who recently performed at the IMTA piano auditions at Wartburg College on Jan. 26 will perform.
The public is welcome.
CF DAR will meet Feb. 16
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Feb. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 932 Main St.
Social time is 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10 a.m.
The program will honor area high school seniors with Good Citizen awards. Hostesses are Jeverna Mulligan and Sue LeQuatte.
Daughters of American Revolution, DAR, is open to any woman 18 or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. For help with research, contact cedarfallsdar@gmail.com.
Blue Zones cooking class set
CEDAR FALLS — A “You’ve got the Beat” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao will take place from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the UnityPoint Health – Teaching Kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.
People can learn how to minimize risk factors for diabetes.
Alemao is the host and a producer of Get Fit on cable access and a food and nutrition educator.
Happy’s Wine and Spirits will provide a wine tasting, and Teresa Anderson, instructor from Allen College, will present “Your Heart and Diabetes.”
Lisa Daily, owner of Stams Chocolate, will have chocolate and cocoa samples. Bre Osborn with Anything but Green Gardens will have varieties of mushrooms to explore and purchase.
Register by Monday; go to www.laanda.com or call 266-8021.
AAUW group meets Feb. 23
CEDAR FALLS — The AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo Branch will gather at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, Third and Clay streets.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls.
In keeping with this year’s theme, “Leadership and Education,” the program speaker will be Mary Muehl, a retired teacher who has been volunteering with AARP for four years.
Muehl will explain tactics used by fraudsters and how one can recognize and prevent scams.
The menu includes spinach quiche, fruit plate, blueberry muffin and juice, coffee or tea.
Cost of the brunch will be $15. Reservations may be made by email to AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com by Feb. 15 or by calling Mary Beckman at 269-1893.
Guests are welcome and anyone may attend and enjoy the meal or attend and listen to the program only.
