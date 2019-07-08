CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market will host a rain barrel workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cost is $20; people will go home with a fully converted 55 gallon rain barrel ready to hook up to a downspout. Tools, materials, and instructions will be provided on site.
For further information or to RSVP, contact Josh at 296-3262 ext. 3 or joshua.balk@ia.nacdnet.net.
The market will be open from 4-6 p.m. on College Street between 22nd and 23rd streets.
Woodworkers to meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the program speaker will be Randy Johnson with a computer numerical control router demonstration, making a carved three-dimension pattern in wood.
Guests, friends and woodworkers at all skill levels are welcome. Club members help each other with wood projects.
For more information call President Steve Crouse, 230-3447.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday. A Sons meeting is planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with bingo at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Then, a Post Appreciation Celebration will take place from 5 to 11:30 p.m., with ribs and chicken served. The public is welcome.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Sullivan VFW plans events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., is open to the public.
Free pool games and happy hour drinks are available all day Wednesday.
Thursday bingo is from 5 to 7 p.m.
Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday is games day. Sunday features a pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m.
Coin Club hosts auction, meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in the Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting an auction will be held. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
Concert series set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Kohlmann Park.
The event will feature pianist James Aissen, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will be in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater in the park.
Farmers State Bank is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Hy-Vee Grill will be available for purchase during the event. Fortress Benefits will sponsor Inflatable Fun for kids of all ages.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
