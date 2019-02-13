CEDAR FALLS — Quota of Waterloo, a nonprofit service club, will meet Feb. 26 at the Clarion on University in Cedar Falls.
Social time is at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Mayor Quentin Hart of Waterloo will share “The State of Waterloo.”
The menu will be chicken parmesan with fettuccine noodles and marinara sauce, caesar salad and bread sticks. Reservations are due by Sunday by emailing dphagerstrom@mchsi.com or calling 233-4635.
Church to host Soup Supper
JESUP — The members of Grace Lutheran Church, 633 Purdy St., Jesup, will host the annual Soup Supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
A variety of soups, sandwiches, relishes, desserts and drinks will be served for a donation. Proceeds will be used to support local and national mission needs.
All are welcome.
Lions Club will serve breakfast
NEW HARTFORD — A New Hartford Lions Club omelet and pancake breakfast is set for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.
A bake sale also will benefit the Beaver Creek fundraiser.
Girl Scouts sets outdoor expo
CEDAR FALLS — The Girl Scouts will host an All-Girl Outdoor Adventures Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the University of Northern Iowa Wellness and Recreation Center.
Girls can to try archery, canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding. The open-house-style event will include local outdoor community partners leading activities and training on a variety of outdoor skills.
Community organizations hosting activities at the event include Cedar Trails Partnership, Green Iowa AmeriCorps, Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Palmer’s Family Fun, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Black Hawk Conservation/Hartman Reserve.
The center is at 2250 Hudson Road.
Author to launch ebook at library
CEDAR FALLS — Non-profit leader, author and speaker Annie Vander Werff is set to launch her ebook, “Amidst the Chaos: An NGO leader’s guide to discovering powerful transformation,” with a launch party at 5 p.m. today at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
The public is welcome.
In her book, Vander Werff outlines the “regenerate process,” a 10-step guide to transformation.
Eagles plan public events
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Eagles 764, 202 E. First St., has several public events planned.
A Valentine dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, for $12 per person. The menu includes prosciutto-wrapped pork loin, cheesy potatoes, veggie, roll and dessert.
A pepper tournament starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $4 per person, with a 50 percent payback. There will be a bake sale from 2 to 4 p.m.
All Eagles members are asked to bring a dish to share and a potential new member on Feb. 23 for the Eagles members monthly potluck.
Cost is $5 per person. Guitar Donny Hafferman” will entertain during mealtime from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This is a members/guest-only event.
Call the Eagles at 234-9369 to learn more about becoming a member.
Social club ham meal scheduled
CEDAR FALLS — The Main Street Social Club will serve a John Freese ham steak dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls AMVETS 49.
The meal also includes scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and cheesecake.
Cost is $10. There also will be a 50/50 and raffle prizes.
Men’s suit giveaway set
WATERLOO — Eye of the Needle will offer a men’s suit giveaway, courtesy of Milroy’s.
Limit is one per person.
People must bring Social Security card, source of income information, ID and any EBT/SNAP award letter.
Call (319) 215-6151 for an appointment.
