Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)

Church to serve Valentine meal

WATERLOO — The Ushers of Mount Carmel will sponsor a “Sweet Heart” breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

On the menu will be pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuits, fruit, salmon patties, coffee, milk, all for $10.

For more information, call the church at 233-9482.

Moose Lodge plans events

WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.

A fish super is set for 5 to 7 p.m. tonight, with a steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

An omelet breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, with a surprise supper by Debbie starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Group to host Valentine tea

WATERLOO — Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for female educators, will host a Valentine’s tea event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church, Mitchell and Hammond avenues.