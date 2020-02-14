Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)
0 comments
Community Briefs

Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Church to serve Valentine meal

WATERLOO — The Ushers of Mount Carmel will sponsor a “Sweet Heart” breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

On the menu will be pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuits, fruit, salmon patties, coffee, milk, all for $10.

For more information, call the church at 233-9482.

Moose Lodge plans events

WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.

A fish super is set for 5 to 7 p.m. tonight, with a steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

An omelet breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, with a surprise supper by Debbie starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Group to host Valentine tea

WATERLOO — Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for female educators, will host a Valentine’s tea event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church, Mitchell and Hammond avenues.

All retired female educators in the Cedar Valley are welcome. For more information, contact Cinde Haskins at 404-5026 or cinde.haskins@gmail.com.

Food giveaway set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church will host a free food pantry distribution from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1645 Downing Ave., open to the public.

It operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News