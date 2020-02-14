Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)

Church to serve Valentine meal
WATERLOO — The Ushers of Mount Carmel will sponsor a “Sweet Heart” breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
On the menu will be pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuits, fruit, salmon patties, coffee, milk, all for $10.
For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
A fish super is set for 5 to 7 p.m. tonight, with a steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
An omelet breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, with a surprise supper by Debbie starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Group to host Valentine tea
WATERLOO — Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for female educators, will host a Valentine’s tea event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Unity Presbyterian Church, Mitchell and Hammond avenues.
All retired female educators in the Cedar Valley are welcome. For more information, contact Cinde Haskins at 404-5026 or cinde.haskins@gmail.com.
Food giveaway set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church will host a free food pantry distribution from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1645 Downing Ave., open to the public.
It operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.