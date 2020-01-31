Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)

Waterloo library offers tech help

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will host a “drop-in device advice” technology class from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 5 in the second-floor training center.

The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.

People must bring their current library cards with them.

Quota Club sets volunteer dates

WATERLOO — Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 27.

Everyone is welcome to participate. Ask for Marge when you arrive. For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.

506 Cafe to open

WAVERLY — The 506 Café will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waverly Senior Center.

The center is partnering with Waverly Friends of the Family Auxiliary.

The February menu has a Mexican theme: taco (soft or hard shell) bar with all the fixings, chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, Spanish rice, salsas and sherbert cups.