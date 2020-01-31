Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)

Waterloo library offers tech help
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will host a “drop-in device advice” technology class from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 5 in the second-floor training center.
The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.
People must bring their current library cards with them.
Quota Club sets volunteer dates
WATERLOO — Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 27.
You have free articles remaining.
Everyone is welcome to participate. Ask for Marge when you arrive. For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.
506 Cafe to open
WAVERLY — The 506 Café will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waverly Senior Center.
The center is partnering with Waverly Friends of the Family Auxiliary.
The February menu has a Mexican theme: taco (soft or hard shell) bar with all the fixings, chicken enchilada casserole, refried beans, Spanish rice, salsas and sherbert cups.
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support the two local nonprofit organizations.
Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information.