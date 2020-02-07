Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)
0 comments
Community Briefs

Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Wickersham

Tom Wickersham

Breakfast will feature omelets

RAYMOND — St. Joseph Church, 313 E. Central St., will host a Valentine’s omelet breakfast Sunday at Reuter Hall.

Serving will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-11, and children ages three and younger are free.

The menu will include made-to-order omelets, hash browns, cinnamon rolls, juice, milk and coffee. The public is invited.

Blood drive set in Independence

INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County blood drive is scheduled for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan County Health Center.

Soul food brunch served Feb. 15

WATERLOO — Celebrate Sisterhood will host a soul food brunch from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at The Preserve at Crossroads Community Center, 1455 Oleson Road.

Celebrity chef the Rev. Bill Perkins will prepare his signature made-to-order hot cakes. Additional menu items include sausage, fried chicken strips, catfish, creamy grits, scrambled eggs, fruit, toast, homemade preserves, coffee and juice.

Cost is $10. Everyone is welcome. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 821-0222.

CF Kiwanis Club plans meeting

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lifestyle Inn.

Tom Wickersham, program director of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, will give a talk on the Cedar Falls Food Co-op.

For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News