Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY)

Breakfast will feature omelets

RAYMOND — St. Joseph Church, 313 E. Central St., will host a Valentine’s omelet breakfast Sunday at Reuter Hall.

Serving will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-11, and children ages three and younger are free.

The menu will include made-to-order omelets, hash browns, cinnamon rolls, juice, milk and coffee. The public is invited.

Blood drive set in Independence

INDEPENDENCE – A Buchanan County blood drive is scheduled for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan County Health Center.

Soul food brunch served Feb. 15

WATERLOO — Celebrate Sisterhood will host a soul food brunch from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at The Preserve at Crossroads Community Center, 1455 Oleson Road.

Celebrity chef the Rev. Bill Perkins will prepare his signature made-to-order hot cakes. Additional menu items include sausage, fried chicken strips, catfish, creamy grits, scrambled eggs, fruit, toast, homemade preserves, coffee and juice.

Cost is $10. Everyone is welcome. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 821-0222.