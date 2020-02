Coin Club hosts meeting, auction

WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.

After the business meeting an auction will be held. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table. For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.