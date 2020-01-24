Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY) (copy)

Beneke to speak to Kiwanis

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

Jeff Beneke will give a talk on the upcoming Cedar Valley Family Stem Festival.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Legion plans week’s events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

Spaghetti and garlic bread will be served from noon to 6 p.m. today

Bingo is set for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. There’s a grill-out from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Mel will be cooking fish sandwich and tenderloin baskets from noon to 6 p.m. Friday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 1, with a Super Bowl party and potluck at 4 p.m. Feb. 2.

Moose Lodge

plans events