Community Briefs (PRINT ONLY) (copy)

Beneke to speak to Kiwanis
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Jeff Beneke will give a talk on the upcoming Cedar Valley Family Stem Festival.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Spaghetti and garlic bread will be served from noon to 6 p.m. today
Bingo is set for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. There’s a grill-out from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Mel will be cooking fish sandwich and tenderloin baskets from noon to 6 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 1, with a Super Bowl party and potluck at 4 p.m. Feb. 2.
Moose Lodge
plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
Fish will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31. On Feb. 1, the menu includes smoked ribs, brisket and burnt ends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Blood drive set in Fairbank
FAIRBANK – There will be a community blood drive from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N. Second St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Allison Lions plan fish fry
ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club is sponsoring a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Allison AMVETS, 718 Ninth St.
The menu includes Alaska pollock, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, buns and a drink.
There will be a free will donation with profits to support local eye screenings for all pre-school children, local scholarships, and State Lions Foundation Programs that support the blind and deaf people of Iowa.
Carry-outs are welcome.
Free meal set at First Baptist
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church social hall.
Everyone in the area is welcome. The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. For more information, call 234-1537.
Derflinger to mark retirement
WATERLOO – Terri Derflinger will be honored on her retirement from MercyOne with a reception from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 11.
Another reception is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
She has had a 41-year career and has served in multiple leadership roles, such as House supervisor, clinic operations director, mission integration direction and the site administrator for Oelwein Medical Center.