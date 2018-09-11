CEDAR FALLS — The Pink Ribbon Run committee will have a “Last Call” registration party from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pump Haus Pub and Grill on 311 Main St.
Participants must register by Sept. 21 to be guaranteed a T-shirt at the event. Cost to participate in the run is $30. Free registration is available for breast cancer survivors thanks to survivor sponsor Community Auto Group.
All funds stay in the community to help people living with breast cancer.
Along with registration, the Pump Haus will provide “Last Call” participants with snacks and an opportunity to purchase the “Pretty in Pink” drink. The “Pretty in Pink Drink is a festive $3 cocktail, with $1 of each drink sold being donated to the Beyond Pink TEAM.
Online and paper registration is available by going to the Beyond Pink TEAM website at www.beyondpinkteam.org.
Artist reception planned at WCA
WATERLOO — There will be a reception and gallery talk with artist Madai Taylor at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
His “An Elegy to America in Black and White” is on view at the Forsberg Riverside Galleries through Jan. 22.
Sponsored by Friends of the Art Center, the reception is free and open to the public.
A workshop, “Exploring your Creativity with Madai Taylor,” is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17 at the center.
For more information, call 291-4490 or go to waterloocenterforthearts.org.
Fredericksburg blood drive set
FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Community Center, 151 W. Main St., will host a blood drive from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Church to host noodle dinner
WATERLOO — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St., will host a beef and noodle dinner Saturday.
Serving will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu will include all-you-can-eat homemade beef and noodles, coleslaw, potatoes, beverage and dessert.
Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for kids younger than 12. There also will be baked goods for sale.
Cemetery group to meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS — The Washington Chapel Cemetery Association will have a meeting at 2 p.m. Friday at Willowwood (Western Home Communities), 1100 Grove St.
Anyone associated with the cemetery is welcomed and requested to come.
West High music hosts can drive
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have the monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.
NAMTA to hold open meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will kick off the program year with an open meeting Saturday at West Music in Cedar Falls.
The business meeting will begin at 9 a.m., followed by an open program at 9:30.
The September program will provide an opportunity to share, discuss and discover new ideas related to lesson planning, tracking student progress, theory resources, technique resources and technology use in the studio.
