WATERLOO — Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St., will have its 106th year Church Anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The theme is “A New Season, A Godly Spirit but a New Attitude,” Ephesians 4:22-24. The Rev. Jason Albright and Calvary Christian Center congregation will be guests.
The service is open to the public. For more information, call the church at 233-8189. The Rev. Thomas Flint is the pastor.
Health Fair set for Saturday
WATERLOO — The Susie Brooks Women’s Missionary Society of Payne Memorial AME will host a city-wide Health Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 1044 Mobile St.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church at 233-8189 or Maxine Tisdale, 234-5875. The Rev. Thomas Flint is the pastor.
Blood drive set
in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — A community blood drive is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St.
Schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Blood drive will
be held in Tama
TAMA — There will be a Tama and Toledo communities blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Tama Civic Center, 305 Siegel.
Schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Sweet Adelines
seek members
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines International invites women to rehearsals on Monday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.
The rehearsal hall is in College Square Mall next to Hu Hot. All women who sing or have sung in a church or high school choir are welcome.
The all-women, four-part harmony barbershop-style group is on Facebook. For more information, call 230-3480.
Marimba show set for Monday
WAVERLY — Heartland Marimba Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the orchestra hall at Wartburg College’s Bachman Fine Arts Center, 100 Wartburg Blvd.
Cost to attend is a $20 suggested donation.
For more information, visit http://heartlandmarimba.com/events/ or call Matthew Coley, director of the ensemble, at (847) 967-1467.
Authors to talk about new book
WATERLOO — Authors Radhi Al-Mabuk and Len Froyen will discuss their new book, “Gateway to Forgiveness and Beyond,” at an Authors Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at COR, 220 E. Fourth St.
Copies of the book, signed by the authors, will be available at the forum.
Al-Mabuk has been a professor of education at the University of Northern Iowa since 1990. Froyen is emeritus professor of educational psychology at UNI and a deacon at St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center in Cedar Falls.
The Authors Forum is hosted by COR, the community hospitality center of the Catholic Parishes in Waterloo. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
Genealogy group to hold program
DENVER — The Denver Genealogy and History Club is promoting family history by offering a special presentation by professional genealogist Teresa Steinkamp-McMillin.
The program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Denver Public Library.
Steinkamp-McMillin is from the Chicago area and has recorded several webinars for Ancestry.com. She specializes in German genealogy.
Her talk will highlight significant aspects of the first four major waves of German migration through 1910. She will discuss how immigration and emigration records help tell the immigrant’s story.
The program will be Skyped in. Program participants will be able to interact and ask Steinkamp-McMillin questions they have about German immigration.
Admission is free but pre-registration is requested to ensure adequate seating. Sign up by calling the library at 984-5140 or emailing kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All programs are open to the public and free to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.