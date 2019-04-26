CEDAR FALLS — The Village Cooperative of Cedar Falls, 914 Bluegrass Circle, will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pinnacle Prairie.
Several units will be open for viewing. The co-op includes an exercise room, heated parking and car wash, woodworking shop, guest suite and secure building.
Senior art expo set at Wartburg
WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s Senior Art Exhibition 2019 will showcase works from five students through May 26.
Those featured include Samuel Engelken, a graphic design major from Manchester; Hannah Calease Fox, a graphic design major from Waverly; and Emily McCalla, a graphic design major from Waverly.
The exhibit, open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., is free to the public.
Legion post will host breakfast
PARKERSBURG — American Legion Post 285 will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, fruit, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee are on the menu.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.
St. Ansgar vets event planned
ST. ANSGAR — The annual Veteran Heritage Day at the St. Ansgar American Legion will be Saturday; doors open at 8:30 a.m. with rolls and coffee.
The event is free and open to the public.
Char’s Polka Band will perform, and lunch will be served by Paradise Pizza.
Introductions and “share a story” begins at 10 a.m. The master of ceremonies is Ken Borchardt of Grafton, a mechanic and Iraq War vet.
NCC sets ‘Swap on the Blacktop’
WATERLOO — The second annual Swap on the Blacktop is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the National Cattle Congress grounds.
It’s hosted by the Midwest Grease Kings CC. Vendors will set up from 6 to 8 a.m.
Admission is $5 per person, and free for kids 12 and younger.
Hy-Vee hosts cuisine event
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will offer a Cinco do Mayo “Around the World with Chef Roxy” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
People can learn how to make Mexican cuisine from Executive Chef Roxy Danielsen. The meal will then be served course by course with adult beverages.
Register and prepay at customer service or call 233-3266.
Altrusa chapter hosts meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Altrusa International Chapter will have the May meeting at noon Thursday in the large conference room at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
Members will discuss offices, fall brunch planning and scholarship application update.
Altrusa is an international service organization, and chapter members either work or live in the Cedar Valley.
Spay, neuter clinic slated
WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society is partnering with Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids to offer the public reduced cost spay and neuter surgeries.
Surgery prices include: dog spay—$80, dog neuter—$65, cat spay or neuter—$40, and feral or barn cat spay or neuter—$35.
This offer is by appointment only. Call 232-6887 to reserve a spot. Free transportation is available from Cedar Bend in Waterloo to Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids.
The trip to Cedar Rapids will be May 6.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, call Caitlyn at 232-6887.
Nature Center sets events
HAZLETON — The Fontana Nature Center is planning several events for children this summer.
Wee Nature Tales for kids 3-5 years will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. June 10 to July 29 or Thursdays from June 13 to Aug. 1 in the nature center classroom.
Nature Explorers is for kids completing kindergarten through second grade from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 12-July 24, or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 13–July 25.
For kids completing third through sixth grade, there is the Young Naturalists program from 1 to 3 p.m. June 11 to July 23.
Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com for information.
Memorial coins will be for sale
WATERLOO — Limited edition memorial challenge coins in honor of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Morrissey-Cook will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Coins will be for sale at the annual Ride & Drive for the Girls on July 13 in Evansdale. Coins are $10 each.
They also will be available after June 1 by calling 961-3376.
Proceeds will go to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and Angel’s Park Memorial Island Foundation.
BBQ Loo entries being sought
WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo is accepting entries for its 18th annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too! Barbeque cook-off competition, scheduled for July 19 and 20 in Lincoln Park downtown.
The event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
Competition categories include chicken, pork ribs, port shoulder/boston butt, and beef brisket barbeque. Amateur and professional cooks may enter two or all four categories in the barbeque cook-off on Saturday.
The contest is judged by KCBS certified judges, and KCBS competition rules will be used to judge. These prizes will be awarded Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Cash prizes, ribbons and plaques will be awarded to winners.
Barbecue Championship Prizes: Grand Champion, $1,500, ribbon and plaque; Reserve Champion, $1,000, ribbon and plaque; Honorable Mention Champion, $400, ribbon and plaque.
For more information or to request an entry application packet, call Main Street Waterloo office at 291-2038 or go to www.mainstreetwaterloo.org.
