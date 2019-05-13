WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon.
The program will be include Lindsey Leseman on the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center and Family Literacy Program.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Woodworkers meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the program speaker will be Dean Schmitt demonstrating a Legacy ornamental mill that can execute a huge variety of complex woodworking milling techniques.
Guests and woodworkers at all skill levels are welcome to benefit from the program. For more information, call President Steve Crouse, 230-3447.
Sullivan VFW sets events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., is open to the public.
The meal from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday includes hot roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll and dessert for $5.
On Wednesday pool is free, and Thursday snacks and bingo will be 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday offers $3 chili dogs with chips. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go and hosted by Dave from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Games and snacks will be Saturday, and a pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
Taco Tuesday is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and chicken salad, macaroni salad and dessert by Janet are on the menu Wednesday.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with all-you-can-eat fish from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
An omelet and waffle breakfast is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Blood drive set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — A community blood drive is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Civil War group plans meeting
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.
Mike Morrell will give a talk on the Sultana disaster — a steamboat that exploded and burned on the Mississippi River in 1865 while returning Union soldiers to the north.
The public is welcome.
Quota meeting set for May 28
CEDAR FALLS -- Quota of Waterloo will meet on May 28 at Lifestyle (formerly Clarion), 5826 University Ave., to help celebrate Quota International’s 100 years of service and friendship.
A social begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Call Pat at 233-4635 by Sunday for reservations or more information.
There will be a special donation in honor of Quota to the community, along with preparations for participation in the My Waterloo Days “Groovy’loo” Parade on June 7.
