WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at noon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a luncheon. University of Northern Iowa student Caleb Gipple will speak on “Readers Today, Leaders Tomorrow,” a UNI organization tackling reading proficiency.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today and Tuesday, and bingo is planned at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hotdogs, hamburgers, brats and baked beans will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Bingo is planned from 6:15 to 10:15 p.m. as well on Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Legion hosts oyster fry
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford American Legion and the Beaver Creek Bar and Grille will host a Rocky Mountain oyster fry at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cheesy potatoes also are on the menu. The restaurant is located at 422 Packwaukee St., and cost is $10 per person.
Group to discuss novel Feb. 11
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Discuss and Discover Diversity will present Kristin Hannah’s latest novel, “The Great Alone,” on Feb. 11.
The discussion will be in the second floor large discussion room at the Cedar Falls Public Library. The room will open at 4:15 p.m., and the discussion will begin promptly at 4:30 and end at 6 p.m.
All Cedar Valley residents are welcome to attend and discuss Hannah’s 2018 novel. CV3D is a community action project of the American Association of University Women.
‘View Points’ exhibit to open
CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts will host a “View Points” opening reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The new exhibit features artists who engage with technology to present familiar subjects from new perspectives.
“View Points” will run through March 24. Visitors are welcome to enjoy light bites and refreshments, live guitar by Bob Dunn and to try their hand at screen printing a special “View Points”-inspired bandana with illustrator Kate Brennan Hall. All events are free and open to the public.
