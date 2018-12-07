WATERLOO — The Mother’s Board and Mission Ministry of Crystal Cathedral of Faith Church, 3040 Hammond Ave., will host their Night in White service at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Judeda Hill, the senior pastor of Gift of Life Church, will be the guest preacher. Theme is “It’s Not the White That Makes Me Right.”
Refreshments will be served following the service. The public is welcome to attend.
For information, call 610-2031. The Rev. Willie D. Campbell is the pastor.
Frosty 5K set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — A Frosty 5K Fun Run/Walk will start at 8 a.m. Saturday in downtown Cedar Falls.
All runners and walkers are encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday costume gear. Prizes will be awarded following the race.
The race will start and end at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.
There will be door prizes raffled for all participants, and hot chocolate, coffee, treats and gifts from Santa after the race.
Registration and route information can be found online at www.cfholidayhoopla.com.
Holiday musical set in Waverly
WAVERLY — St. John Lutheran Church will host a Christmas musicale at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 415 Fourth Ave. S.E.
There will be readings of the Christmas story, accompanied by music as well as selections by the hand bell choir, vocal choir and singing Christmas hymns.
Fellowship and Christmas cookies will follow the program. All are welcome.
Vets Xmas party set in St. Ansgar
ST. ANSGAR — The 21st annual Veterans Christmas Party is Saturday at the St. Ansgar American Legion.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for the free event, which begins with Christmas cookies and coffee.
Veterans, their spouses and the public are welcome to attend.
Char’s Polka Band will play favorite Christmas music, polkas, waltzes and patriotic music.
Introductions and “Share a Story” begin at 10 a.m., followed by lunch from Paradise Pizza.
The event is sponsored by retired Staff Sgt. Phil Fleischer, not any veterans organization.
The party is alcohol- and smoke-free.
Craft program set at libraries
EVANSDALE — The Green Iowa AmeriCorps and the Waste Trac Education Team will present free “Trash to Treasures” repurposing craft programs at local libraries.
Programs are planned for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Evansdale Public Library; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Dunkerton Public Library; and 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Hudson Public Library.
People can stop in to create ornaments and holiday decorations from jigsaw puzzle pieces, old holiday cards and reuse other junk items in creative ways. These activities are suitable for crafters ages K through eighth grade, but older siblings and adults are encouraged to stay and help the younger ones.
The library programs will be open-house style, so drop in to make one repurposed craft or stay for the whole time and do all the age appropriate projects. No registration is required.
Event sent for retired workers
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will have a holiday party Dec. 18 at Perkins Restaurant, 4045 Hammond Ave.
Social time starts at 11 a.m., with a noon meal.
Entertainment is Barber Shop Singers. Each person will order off the menu and pay for their meal.
Call 235-7054 with reservations before Tuesday.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are welcome to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — Nazareth Lutheran Church will host a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Cooking event set at Hy-Vee
WATERLOO — An “Around the World with Chef Roxy: England” event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Ansborough Hy-Vee.
People can learn how to make English cuisine, and the meal will then be served course by course with adult beverages.
Register and prepay at customer service or call 233-3266.
Bird program set in Hazleton
HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will host an OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) Birding 101 program at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St.
OWLS is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Several programs are offered each quarter. There will be many winter birds that will be viewable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.