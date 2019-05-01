WATERLOO — NAMI of Black Hawk County will offer a program about wellness and self-care from 7 to 8 p.m. May 7 at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
Darcie Davis-Gage, Ph.D., will present “Wellness, Self-Care and Mental Health.”
She has been at the University of Northern Iowa since 2005 and is the division chair and program coordinator of the counseling department, clinical coordinator of mental health counseling, as well as an associate professor.
NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Church to host spaghetti meal
WATERLOO — The men’s club at Kimball Avenue Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., will host a spaghetti supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for kids 10 and younger.
The meal is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 232-4103. An incorrect date was printed earlier.
Bike swap meet set for Saturday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective will have the seventh annual bike swap meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 612-616 Jefferson St. downtown, open to the public.
It provides area cyclists a chance to clean out the garage and sell bicycles, parts or cycling accessories no longer needed. Sales tables can be purchased at a cost of $10.
If someone has a bike they want to sell, there’s a $5 charge to get it in bike corral for display and sale. The CVBC will have recycled, road-ready adult and children’s bicycles for sale.
Admission is $3, with a chance to win a refurbished specialized bike with disc brakes valued at $600.
For more information call Mike Knapp at 640-0834 or email Lairdknapp@gmail.com.
Mammograms offered at WHC
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer Moonlight Mammograms from 5 to 8 p.m. May 8.
Participants will be treated to refreshments and a complimentary hand massage.
Women should talk with their health care providers to schedule an appointment.
Discussion group meets May 13
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Discuss Discover Diversity will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 13 to discuss “Odd Child Out” by Gilly Macmillan.
The meeting is in the large meeting room at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
It’s the story of a friendship between two young people, Noah, a well heeled American teen, and Abdi from a family that struggled to escape Somalia.
Kathryn Rogers will be the guest speaker leading the discussion.
All Cedar Valley residents are welcome to share in the presentation and discussion and are not required to have read the book to attend.
CV3D is sponsored by the Cedar Falls, Waterloo American Association of University Women Community Action Projects — an examination of books on diversity for Cedar Valley residents.
Car seat checks set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Expectant families and families with children 1 month to 12 years old are welcome at a free car seat check-up event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 9 at Jerry Roling Motors.
Waverly Health Center staff will check seats for proper installation, provide education to parents and caregivers, and replace expired, recalled or damaged car seats.
