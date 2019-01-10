WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Chicken will be served tonight, and there will be an all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Lions Club meets at noon Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will meet at noon Monday at the Windridge Building on the Western Home Communities south campus.
Walt Erst and Mike Tully will talk about their aerial services business.
Guests are always welcome. Call Lions Secretary Rich Congdon, (319) 240-1154, for details.
Church to host blood drive
WATERLOO — Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave., will host a Waterloo community blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. today.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
MS support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Covenant Medical Center, wing G, 4th floor, room 10.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about MS or about this topic is encouraged to attend.For more information, call Shirl at235-8946.
Sons of Norway meeting slated
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will have a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Jan 19 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
Program will be given by Solglimt lodge member Kris Meyer. She will take other members’ stories and make them come to life in a narrative drama.
Send stories by mail or email before Tuesday.
Anyone who is not a member who would like to attend should call 277-2294 by Tuesday. Email is headjim@msn.com.
