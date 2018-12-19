Try 1 month for 99¢
Moose Lodge plans events

WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.

Soup will be served tonight, and tenderloin baskets will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be an all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. The lodge is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Blood drive set in Tripoli

TRIPOLI — Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St., will host a community blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. today.

Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Toddler Time set at Imaginarium

WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host Toddler Time from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 27.

Children ages 1-4 can enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend. Theme will be reptiles.

Upcoming Toddler Times are set for Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25 and May 30.

Cost is $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free, as are museum members.

For more information call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.

