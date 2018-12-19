Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Soup will be served tonight, and tenderloin baskets will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be an all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. The lodge is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
Blood drive set in Tripoli
TRIPOLI — Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St., will host a community blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. today.
Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Toddler Time set at Imaginarium
WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host Toddler Time from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 27.
Children ages 1-4 can enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend. Theme will be reptiles.
Upcoming Toddler Times are set for Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25 and May 30.
Cost is $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free, as are museum members.
For more information call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.