WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with goulash at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tenderloin baskets will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and there will be an all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
An omelet and waffle breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 20.
Kiwanis club
meets Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon Tuesday.
Speakers will be Scott Cawelti and Dr. Mark Louviere on "Criminal Justice Reform."
Anyone interested in serving children who wants to know more about Kiwanis is welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Legion plans
week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open at noon today.
Taco Tuesday is planned for noon to 2 p.m., with bingo at 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and brats will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Eagles events
announced
WATERLOO -- The Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 202 E. First St., has several events planned.
Today, an aerie officers meeting starts at 6:15 p.m., followed by the aerie meeting at 7.
There's an auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with reading of by-laws.
A tenderloin basket dinner is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, with Box Canyon karaoke from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
On Saturday, a bake sale is set for 2 to 4 p.m.
DYSART -- There will be a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dysart Community Building, 418 Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Civil War group
plans meeting
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the dining room of Windridge, Western Home, 5311 Hyacinth Drive.
Roundtable member Ron McLaughlin will give a talk on George W. Davis of Company I 2nd Iowa Cavalry.
The public is welcome to attend.
