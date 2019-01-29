WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today, with loose-meat sandwiches and fries at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Spaghetti dinner set for Saturday
WAVERLY — The annual Waverly Knights of Columbus spaghetti supper will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church, 2700 Horton Road.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti (meat and meatless sauces), garlic bread, salad and a variety of desserts.
Cost is $6 per person with 5 and younger free. Everyone is welcome.
Funds raised by the supper go toward supporting KC activities for the year.
