WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.

Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today, with loose-meat sandwiches and fries at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Spaghetti dinner set for Saturday

WAVERLY — The annual Waverly Knights of Columbus spaghetti supper will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church, 2700 Horton Road.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti (meat and meatless sauces), garlic bread, salad and a variety of desserts.

Cost is $6 per person with 5 and younger free. Everyone is welcome.

Funds raised by the supper go toward supporting KC activities for the year.

