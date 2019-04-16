{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- First United Methodist Church at Fourth and Randolph will host the monthly neighborhood dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The meal is free and open to the public.

Easter egg

hunt in Hudson

HUDSON -- The Hudson AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will host the annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

It will start at 1 p.m. at the Hudson Community Center, 525 Jefferson St.

Sons of Norway

meet April 24

CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway will have a lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club.

Bruce Bjorum, who serves as secretary to the educational foundation, will present a program on the Norwegian 99 Infantry Battalion, World War II.

Reservations can be called to (319) 483-5071 by Thursday.

Methodist church

sets blood drive

CEDAR FALLS -- First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. April 22.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

 

