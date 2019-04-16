WATERLOO -- First United Methodist Church at Fourth and Randolph will host the monthly neighborhood dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meal is free and open to the public.
Easter egg
hunt in Hudson
HUDSON -- The Hudson AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will host the annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
It will start at 1 p.m. at the Hudson Community Center, 525 Jefferson St.
Sons of Norway
meet April 24
CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway will have a lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club.
Bruce Bjorum, who serves as secretary to the educational foundation, will present a program on the Norwegian 99 Infantry Battalion, World War II.
Reservations can be called to (319) 483-5071 by Thursday.
Methodist church
sets blood drive
CEDAR FALLS -- First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. April 22.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
