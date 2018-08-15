CEDAR FALLS -- The Metropolitan Chorale will begins rehearsals for its 65th season this month.
Registration for new and returning members will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Aug. 27 at the rehearsal location, Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave.
The chorale will hold 12 Monday rehearsals and one Saturday dress rehearsal before the fall concert Nov. 4 at Nazareth. Under the direction of Amy Kotsonis, the chorale will perform a variety of choral music on themes of faith, hope and love. Three area high school choirs also will perform.
New singers are welcome. Auditions are not required, only a desire to master and perform choral music. Membership fee is $50.
Go to www.met-chorale.com for more information.
Rummage sale
set to help vets
WATERLOO -- Americans for Independent Living will have a fundraising rummage sale this month to help veterans in need.
The sale is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 310 Upland Drive.
There will be clothes and shoes, furniture, books, knickknacks, crafts, bedding, china and more.
Quota to elect
2019 board
WATERLOO -- Quota of Waterloo, a local nonprofit serving Black Hawk County and its contiguous counties, will host a September business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa on Greenhill Road, Cedar Falls. The program will be the election of the 2019 board.
Guests are always welcome and may come for dinner by calling 233-4635 by Sept. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.