DECORAH — Luther College will present “Every Voice in Concert Ring,” the 2018 production of “Christmas at Luther,” from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 in the Center for Faith and Life on the Luther campus.
This is the 37th season of “Christmas at Luther.”
Performances will be at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 29; 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Nov. 30; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Tickets are $25-$35 and may be purchased online at tickets.luther.edu or (563) 387-1357.
CV Hospice sets ‘Tree of Love’
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Hospice is planning the 2018 Tree of Love fundraiser.
It allows people to honor or remember someone special with a contribution and receive an ornament or bookmark in return.
A special ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts Schoitz Room. The event offers a time to gather for reflection and fellowship as well as to enjoy refreshments and entertainment by the Doo-Wops.
The event is free and open to the public.
Ornaments and bookmarks are available at any Cedar Valley Hospice location, at the Waterloo event and can be ordered online as well. For gifts received prior to Nov. 27, the names of those remembered and honored will be listed at the event.
For more information or to honor someone with a gift, call 272-2002 or go to www.cvhospice.org.
