NEW HARTFORD — New Hartford Lions Club will host an omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Center Building.
There’s also a bake sale provided by the Dike-New Hartford after-prom fundraiser.
Blood drive set in Oelwin
OELWEIN — An Oelwein community blood drive is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Guest to present at history group
WATERLOO — Local historian Orrin Miller will be the guest speaker tonight at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting.
The presentation will be at 7 p.m. at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.
Miller’s presentation will be about several early foundries in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Guests are asked to park in the upper parking lot off of South Street. Refreshments will be served after the presentation.
All talks are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children. New members are always welcome. Call Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
Blood drive set in Fayette
FAYETTE — The Fayette Public Library, 104 W. State St., will host a community blood drive from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday. For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
