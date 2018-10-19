WATERLOO — The Waterloo Lions will host their semi-annual book sale through Sunday at Crossroads Center during regular mall hours. The sale location has been changed to the former Scheels store on the lower level.
The sale offers gently used fiction, non-fiction, children’s, religious and cookbooks as well as some various puzzles, games, CDs and DVDs.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase eyeglasses and hearing aids for local persons in need. Funds are also given to local human service agencies, state sight saving institutions and international relief efforts.
Craft sale set for Saturday
WATERLOO — Friendship Village will host a craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3720 Village Place, Door C.
One-of-a-kind, hand-crafted gifts will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Friendship Village Auxiliary.
World’s Window tasting party set
CEDAR FALLS — The World’s Window: A Store with a Purpose, 214 Main St., will be hosting a tasting party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Stop by and sample a variety of fruit chutneys from Eswatini Kitchen in Swaziland, Africa. Eswatini Kitchen is a fair trade producer of natural gourmet food that is 100 percent natural.
WI dinner set for Monday
WATERLOO — The monthly dinner of the Waterloo Industries former employees and retirees will be Monday at the Family Restaurant in Cedar Falls, beginning around 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jerry at 984-6456.
Garden group meets Monday
WATERLOO — Friends of the Garden meeting is set for Monday at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living, 214 Washington, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Vaughn and Judy Griffith will present a program on fall garden clean-up.
Everyone is welcome.
Group sells flag subscriptions
WAVERLY — Waverly P.E.O. Chapter ML is again organizing the Flags for US fundraiser.
The project provides a U.S. flag on five patriotic holidays a year to subscribers who pay an annual $35 fee. Volunteers install an in-ground receptacle on each subscriber’s lawn, then deliver and place a flag there on Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day. After each holiday, they pick up and store the flags until the next occasion.
For new subscribers who purchase the service by Oct. 31, members will install the receptacle and place a flag for this year’s Veterans Day observance on Nov. 11, as well as the five placements in 2019.
Subscription forms are available at Miller Hardware. The service is open to residents within the Waverly city limits.
Funds from the project support P.E.O. scholarships for women. This year, the local chapter awarded $8,700 in educational scholarships and grants from P.E.O. International.
Church to hold soup supper
DIKE — The Dike United Methodist Church will host a soup supper and bake sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 439 Church St.
Volunteers will serve chicken noodle soup, chili, beef burgers, chips, pie and a beverage. Donations will be accepted. Bake sale items will be available. For more information, call 989-2535.
