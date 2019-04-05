CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, is wrapping up its Lenten Lunch Speaker Series with Pat Oehler of Orchard Hill on Wednesday.
A meal with soup, bread and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., followed by music and a speaker from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
A donation of $4 is suggested.
For more information, contact Jean at jgedlinske@orchardhillchurch.org.
Group to give away clothing
WATERLOO — The Church Row Neighborhood Coalition will sponsor a Spring Clothing Giveaway from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore.
Used bedding, pillows, blankets, towels and spring and summer adult and children’s clothing, all in good condition, will be available.
Church Easter Egg Hunt set
WATERLOO — Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball, will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 13, rain or shine.
The event is held inside the church with an egg hunt, piñatas and a light lunch. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Call the church at 232-4103 with any questions.
Passover and seder meal set
INDEPENDENCE — The Living Water Church, 113 Second Ave. N.E, will host a passover and seder meal Holy Thursday, April 18.
The meal and service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. First will be the traditional Jewish ceremonial meal, meant to commemorate the exodus to the promised land. The second element of the evening is the festive meal, and the final element of the evening will include a re-enactment of the Last Supper with Jesus and hs apostles.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call the church at 334-6723. Reservations are required.
Center seeks volunteers
WATERLOO — Riverview Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing advocacy and care for those affected by sexual assault, is seeking volunteers to assist with a variety of jobs, including office assistance, fundraising and on-call advocacy opportunities.
On-call advocacy volunteers are always needed. These positions do require training, which the center provides.
The next training program will be offered in Waterloo from June 3 to June 7. If these dates don’t work, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the volunteer coordinator by phone at (563) 557-0310 or on the Riverview Center website to request information about future dates.
An orientation is required for all new volunteers. Training for most opportunities is provided and, in some cases, additional orientation is required.
For more information, contact abbymc@riverviewcenter.org or go to riverviewcenter.org/volunteer/.
Ackley brunch set for Sunday
ACKLEY — The Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Service will host a brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the AGWSR High School Commons in Ackley.
The meal will include pancakes cooked by members of the A-G Lions, sausage, scrambled egg, fruit cup, coffee, milk and juice.
Donations will be accepted.
Arts and crafts day scheduled
WATERLOO — Amani Community Services and the Riverview Center will present a free “Mommy and Me” arts and crafts day from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 220 E. Fourth St.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and activities will focus on preventing sexual abuse and violence, according to organizers.
There will be painting, coloring, cookie decoration, informational booths and more.
For more information, call Sausha at 232-5660.
West Music marks 78th year
CEDAR FALLS — West Music, celebrating its 78th year of being a locally owned and family-operated music store, will host a Spring String Fling event April 12-13.
There will be special orchestral events as well as an expanded selection of orchestral instruments.
Photography workshop set
HAZLETON — The Fontana Nature Center will offer a spring nature photography workshop from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 13.
Cost is $8 per person or $12 per family. People can improve their nature photography skills with reliable tips and tricks presented by Kip Ladage. Session will begin with a classroom presentation, and the opportunity to get out and try some of the techniques learned.
Participants will need to bring a camera and if possible a laptop for editing.
Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Poetry release reading planned
CEDAR FALLS — Professor Vince Gotera has released a new collection of poetry, “The Coolest Month,” published by Final Thursday Press.
A release reading will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in 1017 Bartlett Hall on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
It’s a play on the famous T. S. Eliot line, “April is the cruellest month.” Since 2012, Gotera has made the most of the month, writing new poems every day in response to multiple prompts from the NaPoWriMo and Poem-a-Day projects. “The Coolest Month” brings together the best of those efforts.
This event is free and open to the public. Gotera is a professor of English at the University of Northern Iowa, served as editor of the North American Review and is now the editor of Star*Line.
Make A Wish walk planned
CEDAR FALLS — Make A Wish Iowa will host the 2019 Walk for Wishes Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day on April 27, starting at Gateway Park.
The $30 registration includes a T-shirt.
Registration the day of the event starts at 8:30 a.m., with the walk and run beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Sign up at iowa.wish.org.
