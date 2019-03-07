GILBERTVILLE — The Gilbertville American Legion will serve a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 9 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
There also will be a fish fry March 22 and 29 and April 12.
NAMI offering free class
WATERLOO — NAMI of Black Hawk County is offering “NAMI Basics,” a free class for families with youths who have mental health conditions.
The six-week class is aimed at parents or family caregivers of children or adolescents who have mental health disorders, have symptoms but no diagnosis, or have autism.
The class will meet weekly from 6 to 8:30 p.m., from April 18 through May 23, at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
The class covers effective treatments, problem-solving skills, strategies helpful in handling challenging behaviors, and record-keeping systems for working with the school and healthcare systems.
Deadline for registration is March 29. For more information or to sign up, contact Leslie Cohn at 235-5263 or namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Book group meets Monday
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Discuss, Discover Diversity will share a new novel, “America’s First Daughter,” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Falls Public Library’s Hartman meeting room.
The book, by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie, is the story of Thomas Jefferson’s only surviving daughter.
Kay Thrall, co-president of AAUW, will lead the discussion. Guests are welcome and are not obligated to have completed the book before the CV3D meeting.
AMVETS will host fish fry
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The meal also includes potato, salad and vegetable. Cost is $10.
Speaker series begins Sunday
CEDAR FALLS — The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Gene and Betty Buckles Programming building, next to the Interpretive building at Hartman Reserve.
Speakers will be Audrey E. Tran Lam, environmental health program manager at UNI Center for Energy & Environmental Education, and Tammy Turner, waste reduction educator with Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission.
The series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. No registration is required. For more information, call 277-2187.
Vision support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Support Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in Classroom 1 of the Kimball Ridgeway Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Dr. Brendan Girschek, retina specialist from Cedar Valley Eye Care, will speak. All are welcome.
Call Barb Lamfers at (319) 230-4499 with questions.
Cooking class set Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — A Blue Zones cooking class, “Where the Students are the Chef,” will meet from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.
People can learn how to incorporate fruits and vegetables in meals.
Teresa Anderson, a professor at Allen College, will speak on “Your Heart and Diabetes.”
Register by March Monday; email www.laanda.com for more information.
