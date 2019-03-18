GILBERTVILLE — The Gilbertville American Legion will serve a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 9 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
There also will be a fish fry March 29 and April 12.
Memorial lecture set at Wartburg
WAVERLY — Kenneth Lyftogt will present “Iowa: Free Child of the Missouri Compromise” during Wartburg College’s James W. Lynes Jr. Memorial Lecture in History on Sunday.
The free lecture begins at 2 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center Room 214 and will address the significance of the Missouri Compromise to the nation with a particular focus on Iowa and how the repeal of the Missouri Compromise led to the Civil War.
The Iowa author recently retired from his role as a lecturer at the University of Northern Iowa. His books include “From Blue Mills to Columbia: Cedar Falls and the Civil War,” “Iowa’s Forgotten General: Matthew Mark Trumbull and the Civil War” and the edited diary of John Rath.
His most recent book, “Iowa and the Civil War: Free Child of the Missouri Compromise, 1850-1862,” is the first of three planned volumes on Iowa and the war.
The lecture is sponsored by the Wartburg College Alpha Xi Chi chapter of the Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society.
Noon Kiwanis meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Beth Knipp, executive director of Black Hawk Gaming, will speak.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Civil War group plans meeting
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.
Bill Witt will present a program on Confederate Gen. William Mahone.
The public is welcome.
VFW sets weekly events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., will have a $5 meal Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The menu includes pork chops, mac and cheese, green beans, dinner roll and dessert.
Patrons can play free pool and happy hour drinks are available all day Wednesday. Thursday bingo is 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday features $3 chili dogs with chips. Karaoke by Casey’s Music to Go begins at 8 p.m.
Saturday is game day and night, with potluck starting at 5 p.m. Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m. for those who sign in before 2 p.m. The post is open to the public.
