Legion post
plans events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Today bingo is planned for at 6:15 and 7 p.m. A grill-out with hot dogs, brats and pork loin is planned at noon Wednesday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring snacks to share for the Iowa football game.
Book club
meets Monday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Discuss, Discover Diversity group will discuss Danielle McGuire's "At the Dark End of the Street" from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Her narrative gives readers a new look at a significant beginning of the civil rights movement and a more complex Rosa Parks.
Maureen White will host the presentation and discussion at the Cedar Falls Public Library in the Hardman Room on the second floor.
All Cedar Valley residents are welcome to participate. For additional information, contact Mary Dove or Judy Beckman at 939-4075 or email drjudy.beckman@cfu.net.
Luther stage
series to begin
DECORAH -- PUSH Physical Theatre will kick off the Luther College 2018-19 Center Stage Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
This event is open to the public. Tickets are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors 65+, and $15 for youth ages 4-18. Tickets may be purchased at www.tickets.luther.edu, or via the Ticket Office at (563) 387-1357 or tickets@luther.edu.
Established by Darrin and Heather Stevenson in 2000, PUSH combines storytelling and athleticism.
Steak fry set
in Gilbertville
GILBERTVILLE -- The American Legion Post 714 will have a steak fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $16 for a ribeye T-bone or $12 for a sirloin. Salad bar is $6.
The meal will be served with baked potato, vegetable, salads, rolls, coffee or milk.
Everyone is welcome.
Church to hold
fall festival
WATERLOO -- Queen of Peace Catholic Parish will have the annual Fall Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 320 Mulberry St.
The event will be held outside the church and inside Scallon Hall. Featured is the roast pork dinner with (or without) sauerkraut. Dinner tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $6 for children 5-12 and free for children younger than 5.
Authentic Mexican beef tacos and tamales will be sold off the grill outside.
Activities include a silent auction, plant sale, bake shop, music, quilt raffle, 3/$5 raffle, inflatables, children’s train ride, games and more! Raffle tickets will be sold for $10 with a chance to win 24 cash prizes for a total of $2,500.
Troop can drive
set Saturday
CEDAR FALLS -- Boy Scout Troop 500 will have a can drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
It will be at First Christian Church, 1302 W. 11th St., next to the high school.
The proceeds will go for troop expenses.
Love Inc.
plans benefit
EVANSDALE — The annual Love Inc. fundraiser at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The day will include a car show and shine with entries starting at 8 a.m. and judging at 11 a.m., and a craft extravaganza with more than 30 vendors.
There will be a free kids zone, including a bounce house and car races, the traditional beef and noodles dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $8 with a hot dog option, and a bake sale.
All proceeds will be donated to Love Inc.
Blood drive will
be held Monday
SUMNER -- A Sumner community blood drive will take place from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Workshops and
classes at WCA
WATERLOO -- New fall classes and workshops for all ages and levels are being offered at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
To register, stop in or call 291-4490.
For a complete list of programs and descriptions, go to waterloocenterforthearts.org.
