WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
On Tuesday bingo is planned for at 6:15 and 7 p.m. A grill-out with chicken, brats and hamburgers is planned at noon Wednesday.
There is a third anniversary party from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday. Urban Legend will play.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kiwanis to host guest speaker
WATERLOO — Dr. Linda Allen, of Hawkeye Community College, will give a talk on the new Adult Learning Center at the Waterloo Noon Kiwanis Club on Tuesday.
The meeting is set for at noon at the Elks Club.
Guests are always welcome. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Woman’s club to host event
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club will host a fall fashion show and membership event on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at 304 Clay St.
There will be refreshments along with a show of style from Maurice’s.
There is no charge; all women interested in the club or membership are welcome.
Quota to elect 2019 board
WATERLOO — Quota of Waterloo, a local nonprofit serving Black Hawk County and its contiguous counties, will host the August business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa on Greenhill Road, Cedar Falls.
The program will be the election of the 2019 board.
Guests are always welcome and may come for dinner by calling 233-4635 by Aug. 27.
Hartman music event scheduled
CEDAR FALLS — The public is welcome to hear Data Stream present music inspired from sights and sounds electronically collected at Hartman Reserve.
The event will be in the community room of the interpretive center at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This is a free-will offering event; all donations will support environmental programming at Hartman Reserve.
Scot Jon Schwestka and Sandy Nordahl are the creative team behind Data Stream.
Horse program set at Ingawanis
WAVERLY — A “Wrangler” open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Ingawanis Horse Program at 2482 Grand Ave.
The horse program at Ingawanis Adventure Base will offer arena rides for $5, trail rides for $10, as well as games and food for the general public.
People must be 10 or older for trail rides, and all riders must be fewer than 250 pounds. Riders should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.
People also can book rides and birthday parties with the horse program at 234-2867. Volunteers run the program, and all fees help care for the horses.
Rocks, fossils event scheduled
FAYETTE — The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter will host the annual “Rocks and Fossils Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Gouldsberg Park in the northwestern part of the county.
Kids can learn about geodes, how fossils were created, the difference between sandstone and limestone, plus find their own samples in the parks stream. This is a free event and families are welcome.
Guest presenters will be TAKO board members Kata McCarville, associate professor of geosciences at Upper Iowa University, and Bruce Fink, longtime area rock collector and outdoor enthusiast.
A light lunch is included.
TAKO-Fayette County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing outdoor experiences to area youth and their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.