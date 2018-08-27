Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Legion post plans events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

On Tuesday bingo is planned for at 6:15 and 7 p.m. A grill-out with hot dogs and brats is planned at noon Wednesday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Kiwanis hosts guest speaker

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at the Elks Club.

Ryan Dermody will speak on “Beekeeping and the Value of Pollinators.”

Guests are always welcome. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.

Free community barbecue slated

WATERLOO — A free community barbecue sponsored by Hellman’s and First Baptist Church is planned for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church parking lot at West Fourth and Baltimore.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served along with baked beans, salads, desserts and cold drinks. There also will be games and activities for all ages.

The event will be the kickoff for fall programming planned at the church for adults and children, including choirs, education and social events.

Everyone is welcome.

New Hampton blood drive set

NEW HAMPTON — A New Hampton community blood drive is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Addyson Clark performance set

ALLISON — Addyson Clark with the Sugar Daddys jazz trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wilder Park.

The event was postponed from June due to rain.

Clark is a 2017 graduate of North Butler High School and a studebt at NIACC, Mason City.

People should bring a lawn chair.

Denver Legion hosts breakfast

DENVER — The Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.

The menu also will include sausage and fruit.

506 Cafe to be open Sept. 4

WAVERLY — The 506 Cafe will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4, serving patrons who dine in or choose the carry-out option.

The lunch fundraiser is open to the public and takes place at the Waverly Senior Center.

The menu includes grilled pork loin or pulled chicken sandwiches, chili, garden salad with sliced tomatoes, chips and desserts.

Cost is $10, and funds raised support the Waverly Senior Center’s mission.

Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning — call 352-5678.

Support groups are scheduled

WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center will host the two free support groups in September.

An Alzheimer’s/dementia music therapy and caregiver support group is set for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.

A breastfeeding support group will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Carstensen-Gruben Room.

The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child.

