Legion hosts
weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. today, and bingo is planned from 6:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served.
Hamburgers, brats and chicken will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
An Auxiliary meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a "Spring into Patriotism" party from 5 to 11 p.m.
Noon Kiwanis
meet Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Chris Hannan and Tina Engstrom from the Iowa Work Force Development will talk about the Local College Access Network Grant.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Events set
at VFW Post
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., will have a $5 meal Tuesday, with smoked pork loin, mac 'n cheese, corn, dinner roll and dessert.
A Mama T's Pampered Chef fundraiser will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Bingo and snacks will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friday karaoke is provided by Casey's Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Games and snacks are planned for Saturday, and a pepper tournament will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
YWCA offers
spring events
WATERLOO -- The YWCA will host a “Spring Into Shape” events from Thursday through Saturday.
People can stop in to tour the facility, try an adult fitness class, swim in the pool, or use the Body Shop for free.
Those who purchase a first-time adult or senior YWCA membership until April 30 will receive unlimited visits April through June for $45. Renewal memberships receive $10 off a fitness class or plan.
For more information, call 234-7598.
Kids bowling
event slated
WATERLOO -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa will host the Bowl For Kids’ Sake events on May 9 and May 17 at Maple Lanes in Waterloo; and May 16 and May 18 at Waverly Bowl Inn in Waverly.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a way for individuals, companies, friends and families to invest and collaborate with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Go to www.iowabigs.org/bowl to reserve a lane and date.
There will be a prize for the top fundraiser each night and a raffle drawing with raffle ticket purchase.
For more information, call 235-9397 or check the website.
Medicare topic
of programs
WAVERLY -- The Waverly Health Center will host a "Welcome to Medicare" presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 30 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
The program will be presented by trained Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors. This presentation will include:
• Medicare Parts A & B Benefits
• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
• Medicare Advantage Plans
• Medicare Supplement Insurance
Registration is requested at 483-1360.
