Legion hosts
weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. today, and bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served.
Hamburgers, brats and chicken will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
A Sons meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Noon Kiwanis
meet Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Kiwanis, city of Waterloo Parks, and the surrounding schools will host the annual Mayors Fun Run on Tuesday in downtown Waterloo, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Kids will gather at the expo area at Park and Jefferson. The fourth-graders will run from the expo area north on Park Avenue and return to the expo grounds on Fifth Street.
The Tuesday meeting at noon will feature a talk from Michelle Junger with Iowa Legal Aid.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Events set
at VFW Post
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., will have a $5 meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, dinner roll and dessert.
Wednesday is free pool day, and bingo and snacks on Thursday will be 5 to 7 p.m.
Walking tacos will be served Friday, and karaoke will be provided by Casey's Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday Comedy Night will run from 7:33 to 10:33 p.m. Cover charge is $10 at the door, and everyone must be 21 to enter.
Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m. The Auxiliary meeting begins at 4 p.m.
Cemetery group
meets Friday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Washington Chapel Cemetery Association will have a meeting at 2 p.m. Friday at Willowwood at the Western Home, 1100 Grove St.
Anyone associated with the cemetery is welcome.
Moose Lodge
plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
A LOOM meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. today. Horseshoes are planned Tuesday, with tacos served from 5 to 7 p.m.
A spaghetti dinner will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cheeseburger baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with all-you-can-eat fish from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The menu Saturday includes a ribeye or sirloin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Breakfast is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Breakfast set
at Woman's Club
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Woman's Club will host a waffle breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Along with Belgian waffles, the menu includes Mark’s Locker link sausage, juice and coffee. Mimosas and wine may be purchased at a nominal price.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.
Proceeds will assist with preservation and maintenance of the club's historic Victorian clubhouse.
