WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and bingo is planned at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hotdogs, brats and pork loin will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. There’s also a Valentine’s dinner from 6 to 8 p.m., plus entertainment.
Bucks intern spots available
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks have announced available internship opportunities with the organization for the 2019 baseball season.
Interns will experience the inner-workings of a baseball organization, lend a hand in the team’s growth, and will assist with the Northwoods League All-Star Game.
The 2019 summer internship program will include full-time and gameday internship positions including ticket operations, game operations, merchandising, community relations, stadium operations and video production internships.
These internships are scheduled to begin in mid-April or early-May and run through mid-August. All applicants should have an aspiration to work in sports and have a basic knowledge of baseball.
Contact Dan Corbin at corbin@waterloobucks.com or 232-0500, ext. 2.
Syrup festival set for March
CEDAR FALLS — The 38th annual Maple Syrup Festival fundraiser will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 and 3 at the Hartman Interpretive Center, 657 Reserve Drive.
Guests are encouraged to take the shuttle from River Hills or Cedar Heights school parking lots.
New this year: an additional griddle and more seating. Seniors and those with physical limitations are encouraged to call Connie Svoboda at Hartman for special accommodations.
Chris Cakes will show off his flapjack-flipping talents again at the griddle. The meal also includes sausage, Starbucks coffee and butter, milk and cream from Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.
Cost at the door is $9 for adults and youth ages 13 and older and $5 for youth ages 3-12. Children ages 2 and younger may eat at no cost. Tickets are $1 cheaper is purchased from Hartman before March 1.
Tickets may be used either March 2 or 3.
Sponsors for this event include the Cedar Valley Podiatry Foot & Ankle Center and Dr. Greg and Susan Lantz. Raffle prizes include a kayak package donated by CrawDaddy Outdoors, a bike package from Bike Tech and hotel packages from Blackhawk Hotel and Isle Casino. All proceeds from this fundraiser support educational and recreational programs at Hartman Reserve.
Volunteers are needed and appreciated for this annual event. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Katy Cantin at kcantin@co.black-hawk.ia.us or call 277-2187.
Church to host blood drive
TRIPOLI — Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St., will host a blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Hy-Vee to offer free screenings
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will offer free biometric screenings from 7 to 11 a.m. Feb. 28.
People can meet a dietitian in the Healthy You Mobile to check cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure levels.
No registration is necessary.
Job Foundation sets game night
WATERLOO — The Job Foundation will host a Valleyopoly Game Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 28 at the Waterloo Elks Club, 407 E. Park Ave.
Valleyopoly is a monopoly-style board game customized to highlight businesses in the Cedar Valley.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available now at www.thejobfoundation.org. People can register as individuals or as team players. Refreshments will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.
Each winner has the opportunity to receive one of many prizes from Singlespeed, Briqhouse, Pump Haus and many other restaurants. The event is sponsored by the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Ameriprise Financial, and CUNA Mutual Group.
For more information, contact Darvel Givens at (319) 504-2309 or darvel@thejobfoundation.org.
