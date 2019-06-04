Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
A men’s stag meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and a pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Retired school program slated
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will meet June 18 in the Friendship Village Dining Room, 600 Park Lane.
The program will start at 11 a.m., and people are requested to arrive a little earlier to register and pay $8.50 for lunch.
The group will play white elephant bingo; each person who attends is asked to bring an item that can be used as a prize.
Call 235-7054 with reservations before Monday.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are invited to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
Cooking camp set at Hy-Vee
WATERLOO — A Breakfast Buddies Cooking Camp is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 26 at the Ansborough Hy-Vee club room.
School-age kids will join dietitian Beth to make applewiches, omelet bites and blueberry breakfast quesadillas.
Register and prepay at the customer service desk or call 233-3266.
Blood drive set in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — There will be a Buchanan County community blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. June 11 at the Buchanan County Health Center Wellness Center.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Poker run set for Tony French
NEW HARTFORD — A poker run to benefit Tony French is set for July 27, starting at Beaver Creek Bar and Grille, 422 Packwaukee St.
French, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is battling a brain tumor that has left him unable to work.
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m.
There will be stops at Lynch’s Pub in Dike, Mary Lou’s in Cedar Falls, Dirty Dog in Waverly, The Cooler in Shell Rock and back at Beaver Creek.
The event will also include a silent auction, raffles, food and door prizes.
All vehicles are welcome, and registration is $10 per person. Contact Beth Remington, 290-0420, or Brittany Gorby, 464-6184.
