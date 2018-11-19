Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

Speaking today will be Ron Flory, with an update on the Kiwanis’s International Eliminate Project, the elimination of neonatal tetanus.

Guests are always welcome to join club meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.

Legion plans

week’s events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

The kitchen will serve hamburger and fries baskets from noon to 7 p.m. today.

Bingo will be played at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Hot dogs, brats and pork loin will be served from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Bring snacks to share for the Iowa Hawkeye game on Friday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Blood drive

set for Nov. 28

WAVERLY — A Waverly blood drive is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

