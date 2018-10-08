Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon Tuesday.

Speaker will be Chelsea Szczyrbak, development director for Boys and Girls Club.

Guests are always welcome to join club meetings.

Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.

Woodworkers meet Tuesday

WATERLOO — The regular meeting of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers will be Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the featured speaker will be Henry Berns, demonstrating making wood threads and scroll sawing.

Guests are welcome. For more information, call President John Ackerman, (319) 415-0555.

