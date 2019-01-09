Try 1 month for 99¢
Local News Forecast logo

CEDAR FALLS — JCI Cedar Valley (Jaycees) will meet on the second Thursday each month in 2019.

The first meeting of the year will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Doughy Joey’s.

Meetings will alternate between 5:30 p.m. and noon to accommodate different schedules.

For more information on upcoming meetings, go to cedarvalleyjaycees.org/calendar or email cedarvalleyjaycees@gmail.com.

CD release party set today at Lark

CEDAR FALLS — Spruce Baugher has completed a new CD album, “Long Way Round.”

A release party is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 p.m. today at Lark Brewery on Main Street.

CDs will be available for purchase. They also are available for purchase online and downloaded at sprucebaugher.com.

The album was recorded and mixed at The Mix Castle Recording Studio, Waterloo, by Michael Cutsforth and mastered at the Abbey Road Studios, London, England, by Andy Walter.

Several local talents are featured, including Cathy Henry Rohlf and Jovita Long.

Country music jam scheduled

CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.

Everyone is welcome.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments