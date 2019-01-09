CEDAR FALLS — JCI Cedar Valley (Jaycees) will meet on the second Thursday each month in 2019.
The first meeting of the year will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Doughy Joey’s.
Meetings will alternate between 5:30 p.m. and noon to accommodate different schedules.
For more information on upcoming meetings, go to cedarvalleyjaycees.org/calendar or email cedarvalleyjaycees@gmail.com.
CD release party set today at Lark
CEDAR FALLS — Spruce Baugher has completed a new CD album, “Long Way Round.”
A release party is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 p.m. today at Lark Brewery on Main Street.
CDs will be available for purchase. They also are available for purchase online and downloaded at sprucebaugher.com.
The album was recorded and mixed at The Mix Castle Recording Studio, Waterloo, by Michael Cutsforth and mastered at the Abbey Road Studios, London, England, by Andy Walter.
Several local talents are featured, including Cathy Henry Rohlf and Jovita Long.
Country music jam scheduled
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.