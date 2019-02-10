WATERLOO — Miryam Antunez De Mayolo, immigration attorney with Catholic Charities in Waterloo, will present “Everything that you wanted to know about immigration law: Real Facts” at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Waterloo Public Library.
De Mayolo has practiced immigration law nationwide for 20 years, has represented individuals and corporations in immigration matters, and currently represents minors, people seeking asylum, refugees and other vulnerable populations. She has dual law degrees from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, Peru, and from the University of Iowa College of Law.
The program is sponsored by the Cedar Valley United Nations Association and AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo. It’s free and open to the public.
Blood drive set in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
