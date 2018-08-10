Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Megan Hannam

CEDAR FALLS — Interior designer Megan Hannam of Hannam Design is presenting a free “Creating Home” design series.

The next session is set for noon Aug. 17 at the Mill Race classroom, 200 State St.

The topic is "Creative Spaces."

Call 239-9084 or go to www.hannamdesign.com for more details and to sign up.

Nature Center

star party set

HAZLETON -- The Fontana Nature Center will host a star party at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1883 125th St.

People can join Conservation volunteer David Voigts and others in enjoying up-close views of the night sky.

Register by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com.

NEW HARTFORD -- The New Hartford Lions will host an omelet breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the New Hartford Community Building.

Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12,

The Dollars for Scholars group also will have a bake sale.

