CEDAR FALLS — Interior designer Megan Hannam of Hannam Design is presenting a free “Creating Home” design series.
The next session is set for noon Aug. 17 at the Mill Race classroom, 200 State St.
The topic is "Creative Spaces."
Call 239-9084 or go to www.hannamdesign.com for more details and to sign up.
Nature Center
star party set
HAZLETON -- The Fontana Nature Center will host a star party at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1883 125th St.
People can join Conservation volunteer David Voigts and others in enjoying up-close views of the night sky.
Register by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
NEW HARTFORD -- The New Hartford Lions will host an omelet breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the New Hartford Community Building.
Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12,
The Dollars for Scholars group also will have a bake sale.
