WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church, 520 Maxwell St., will present a “Cosmic Christmas” drama at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

It is a creative telling of the biblical meaning of Christmas through the lens of angelic beings behind the scenes. There is no admission fee, but a freewill offering will be received.

A nursery will be provided. All are welcome, and the church is handicapped accessible.

AMVETS host steak supper

EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 will host a steak supper on Saturday.

Serving is from 5-7 p.m., with karaoke to follow.

Civil War group sets meeting

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.

There will be a brief business meeting before a “Show and Tell” program. Civil War-related collectibles and artifacts will be discussed, with news from some members of travels to battlefields and museums.

The public is welcome to attend.

Columbus sets holiday tour

WATERLOO — Columbus Catholic High School will have a holiday tour Dec. 22, starting at 10 a.m.

The Cedar Valley Catholic School advancement team will give tours of Columbus and Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School. Everyone is welcome.

Go to cvcatholic.org/events to RSVP, but RSVPs are not required.

Contact Maddie Morehouse at mmorehouse@cvcatholic.org with any questions.

VFW Post plans Christmas party

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., will have the annual Christmas Party from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 28.

This is the annual winter fundraising event to help the post provide services that benefit not only veterans but the community as a whole. The event is open to all members and to the public.

Dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by karaoke provided by Casey’s Music to Go. Many items will be available in a silent auction and raffles.

Throughout the night tickets will be drawn for door prizes.

Blood drive set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Blessed Sacrament Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

