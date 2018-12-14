WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church, 520 Maxwell St., will present a “Cosmic Christmas” drama at 7 p.m. today and Saturday.
It is a creative telling of the biblical meaning of Christmas through the lens of angelic beings behind the scenes. There is no admission fee, but a freewill offering will be received.
A nursery will be provided. All are welcome, and the church is handicapped accessible.
Church concert set for Sunday
WATERLOO — Unity Presbyterian Church will present a “Sounds of the Season” concert on Sunday, starting at 9:45 a.m.
The presentation will feature the Chancel Choir, small groups and soloists, both vocal and instrumental, performing both sacred and secular selections. Unity Church is at 1149 Hammond Ave.
There is no charge.
Holiday dinner slated Sunday
WATERLOO — Mount Carmel will host its annual Christmas dinner on Sunday after the morning worship service.
The menu chicken (fried and baked), ham, turkey and dressing, mac and cheese, cabbage, candied yams, green beans, corn bread, dessert and more.
Cost is $12, and carry-out meals will be available.
Also, the annual Christmas play set for Saturday has been postponed to Dec. 23. Call the church at 233-9482 for information.
Program set for Sunday
WATERLOO — Open Bible Church, 928 Jefferson St., will have a Christmas program at 10 a.m. Sunday.
There will be a kids’ program as well as an adult skit, “One Page Christmas Epic.” Treats will follow the service.
