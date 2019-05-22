WATERLOO — Dolly Fortier will speak at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.
A local broadcasting legend, Fortier began her career in 1970 as a copywriter and sales coordinator for KWWL. Her first experiences behind the microphone began in 1996, and she works for KCFI today. In 2016, she received the Iowa Broadcaster of the Year award.
Guests are asked to park in the upper parking lot off of South Street. All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.
Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
Genealogy group to host speaker
DENVER — Ellie Hilbert with the Waverly Chapter of the Revolutionary Dames will speak at the Denver Genealogy and History Club meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Denver Public Library.
The talk is free and open to the public.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage based organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the U.S. Revolutionary War. The Waverly chapter was organized in 1908.
Registration to attend is encouraged so enough seating and handouts are provided.
To sign up, call the Denver library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.
Hearst unveiling
New exhibition arrives
CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center is announcing an upcoming exhibition, “J. Murray: Color Poem Collages,” on view in Dresser-Robinson gallery through July 7.
An artist reception will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 20, including a gallery talk with J. Murray at 6 p.m.
An artist, traveler and teacher, Murray made art and studied poetry with James Hearst.
Also on view in the galleries: “Collaborations: First Fifty 2019” will open to the public Tuesday through July 14.
A public reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. There will be unique food and wine pairings and live music by the Bob Washut Trio at the reception.
This event is free and open to the public.
Blood drive set in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Medicare event set at MercyOne
WATERLOO — “Welcome to Medicare,” a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, will meet at 5 p.m. June 5 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 2, 3421 W. Ninth St.
It will cover Medicare Parts A and B benefits, Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D), Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Supplement Insurance.
Register by May 29 by calling 272-2552.
