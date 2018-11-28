WATERLOO -- Hansen's Dairy will welcome patrons to treat their taste buds at the fifth annual Festival of Cheese.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hansen’s Dairy Waterloo, 3015 Kimball Ave.
Attendees can sample cheeses and hams. There will be free Hansen’s hot chocolate, eggnog and Sidecar Coffee. Door prizes include a cheese basket and Hansen’s ham. There also will be crafts for kids.
The event is free and open to the public.
Junior League to
host Charity Ball
WATERLOO -- The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will host the annual Charity Ball event Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. at Sunnyside Country Club.
This year’s ball embraces the holiday spirit with its "Making Spirits Bright" theme.
There also will be silent auction items.
All proceeds go to benefit the mission of the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls, including programs like League's Lockers and Prom's Closet.
Tickets may be purchased at www.jlwcf.org.
Covenant vendor
fair scheduled
WATERLOO -- The Covenant Medical Center employees activities committee will host the annual fall vendor sale from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in Classrooms 1 and 2.
Vendors include Scentsy, Lipsense, Paparazzi Jewelry, Thirty-one, LuLa Roe, Norwex, Colorsteet Nails and more. The sale is open to the public, with cash and checks accepted.
Cooking class
set for Dec. 4
CEDAR FALLS -- A "Culture and Tradition" Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao is set for 5:45 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at the UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.
Japan, Greece, Italy, Costa Rica and Loma Linda, Calif., will be the featured cultures in a five-course culinary event.
A wine tasting is provided by Happys Wine and Spirits, and speaker will be Isabela Verla, director of international students at the University of Northern Iowa.
Register by Monday. Go to www.laanda.com for more information.
Theater group
performance set
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa's Interpreters Theatre will present "An Evening of Text Messages" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Interpreters Theatre in 040 Lang Hall.
People can see the "best of the best" live and digital performances from beginning and advanced communication classes.
This event is free and open to the public; seating is limited. The production contains mature language and situations.
Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite.
506 Cafe will
be open Dec. 4
WAVERLY -- The 506 Cafe will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Waverly Senior Center,
Philly cheesesteak, potato soup, cabbage salad, chips and assorted desserts are on the menu.
Friends of the Family will join the Waverly Senior Center’s volunteers again this month to work the lunch event and share proceeds to support both organizations.
The 506 Cafe is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out.
Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning; call 352-5678.
Hy-Vee to host
kids app party
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host a “Kids 'n the Kitchen” holiday app party from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8.
Kids of all ages are invited to join a dietitian to prepare four holiday party-friendly appetizers.
To register, call 233-3266.
