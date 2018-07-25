Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., will offer special dollar days every Wednesday in August.

All museum visitors will be admitted for $1 at Grout Museum of History & Science/Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, and Bluedorn Science Imaginarium on Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GroutMuseumDistrict.org.

Hy-Vee hosts summer camp

WATERLOO — There will be a Kids ‘N the Kitchen summer camp from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 2 and 3 at the Ansborough Hy-Vee.

School-age kids are welcome to attend and join a dietitian to learn how to build a healthy lunch box, create healthy snacks and complete a variety of crafts, games and activities.

To register and prepay, call 233-3266.

Cooking class set Aug. 7

CEDAR FALLS — “Prime Time Produce, It’s Summer,” a healthy cooking course with Blue Zones-inspired menus, will be offered by Luann Alemao of Luann Alemao and Associates from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7.

It will be at the UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.

Wine tasting will be provided by Happys Wine and Spirits, and Gina Whipple from Petersen and Tietz will present “How to Use Edible Flowers.”

Deadline to sign up is Aug. 6. Go to www.laanda.com for more information or call 266-8021.

