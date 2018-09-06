CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. today at the Octopus on College Hill.
Discussion will focus on water quality and flood mitigation efforts undertaken within the Cedar Valley since the floods of 2008.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
Book club set at Grout Museum
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum of History & Science, 503 South St., will host a book club from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
People can join Grout Museum representatives and members of the Bosnia Exhibit committee as they discuss the novel “Logavina Street: Life and Death in a Sarajevo Neighborhood” by Barbara Demick.
The author tells the story of the Bosnian War and the three-and-a-half-year siege of Sarajevo through the lives of ordinary citizens. The discussion will include light refreshments and give visitors a chance to take a look at the Grout Museum’s exhibit, “Bosnian Portraits: At Home in the Cedar Valley.”
Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for non-members and can be purchased at gmdistrict.org.
Registration is required. For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.
