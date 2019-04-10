Gary Kelley exhibit opens
CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center will open an exhibition of new work by local artist Gary Kelley.
Kelley’s original artwork will be on view to the public from Saturday through May 21.
A public reception with the artist will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn. Everyone is welcome to attend the reception. This event is free and open to the public.
The exhibition, “To the New World: Antonin Dvorak New York City and Spillville, Iowa,” features 15 new artworks created in pastel.
Projections of the illustrations on display, which tell the story of Dvorak’s journey from Prague to New York City to Iowa, will be featured in conjunction with the concert experience of Dvorak’s “To the New World,” performed by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony on Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Music teachers meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS — The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts on Seerley Boulevard.
The University of Northern Iowa’s Vakhtang Kodanashvili, will facilitate a master class with intermediate to advanced level students at approximately 10:15 a.m. in Mae Latta Hall.
The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact President Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
Benefit game Friday at East
WATERLOO — There will be a benefit basketball game at 6 p.m. Friday at East High School, 214 High St., featuring Team iJag versus East High staff.
The game will feature East alumni standouts Matt Gilbert, DeMarcus Wynter and Jerry Bennett Jr., with a halftime performance by the East Dance Team.
The iJag program — Iowa jobs for American graduates — aims to prepare students for work and college.
Cost is $3 for students and $4 for adults.
Hy-Vee hosts annual egg hunt
WATERLOO — The Logan Avenue Hy-Vee will host its annual Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The hunts will encompass three different age a groups and will be on the north grounds.
Hy-Vee is at 2181 Logan Ave.
Country music jam on Sunday
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with classic country music. It’s at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Reinbeck church to host fish fry
REINBECK — The Knights of Columbus of Holy Family Parish will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Gabriel Church, rural Reinbeck.
Cost is $9 for adults or $5 for children 5 to 12.
The menu includes baked potatoes, corn, rolls, coleslaw, bar and beverage.
Dinner planned at Odd Fellows
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Odd Fellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets.
The meal will be served family style and include homemade pies and cakes.
Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
‘Signs of Spring’ tour set Monday
INDEPENDENCE — An OWLS “Signs of Spring” tour is set for 10 a.m. Monday at Ham Marsh, 1747 Indiana Ave.
OWLS — Older Wiser Livelier Souls — is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County.
Participants will search for signs of spring, likely including waterfowl, meadowlarks, bluebirds, robins, vultures, bloodroot, bluebells, frogs and more.
A carpool will leave Fontana Park at 9:45 a.m.
Choir concert set at Upper Iowa
FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa University Concert Choir Singers will perform “Music in the Key of Spring” on Tuesday.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at Fayette United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.